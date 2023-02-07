Nintendo Direct announced for tomorrow

A new Nintendo Direct has been announced, and it's airing tomorrow.

The showcase marks the company's first showcase this year, taking place on February 8 at 2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm GMT. All and all, it's set to last for roughly 40 minutes in total.

Tune in at 2 p.m. PST tomorrow, Feb. 8, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023.Watch it live here: https://t.co/8ce3reaEig pic.twitter.com/Pmf41dQWIwFebruary 7, 2023

As for what we can expect from Nintendo's forthcoming showcase, one game that immediately springs to mind is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Considering we're now just a few months away from the sequel launching on May 12, it's about time Nintendo took us deeper into the game's inner workings with an extended look at gameplay, or a new trailer at the least.

Elsewhere, a Pikmin 4 release date was listed by a retailer for later this year in May earlier this week. If this release date proves to be genuine, Nintendo will likely both show off new footage or a trailer for the long-awaited sequel in the new Direct, as well as reveal the release date for Pikmin 4.

This Nintendo Direct was rumored last week from a few sources around the internet. One point, interestingly enough, was that a Walmart employee claimed to have received promotional material for the Advance War 1+2 collection, outlining a release later this month in February. We could see the two remastered games at the showcase later this week.

