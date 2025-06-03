PlayStation State of Play confirmed for tomorrow with 40+ minutes of "news and updates on must-play" PS5 games, right before Summer Game Fest kicks off
The State of Play will highlight "a selection of great games from creators across the globe"
Yes, you read that correctly – a PlayStation State of Play stream is taking place tomorrow, June 4, promising at least 40 minutes of juicy news and updates about PS5 games, right before Summer Game Fest takes the spotlight later in the week.
In a PlayStation Blog post confirming the announcement, Sony reveals that the "40+ minute show" will take place at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 11pm CEST, so depending on where you live, it's going to be a bit of a late one. As usual, you can expect it to be streamed on YouTube and Twitch.
"Watch live for news and updates on must-play games coming to PS5. The show highlights a selection of great games from creators across the globe," the post teases.
With that, our not-E3 week suddenly got significantly bigger. Summer Game Fest's big showcase is set to take place on Friday, June 6, while the next Xbox Games Showcase will kick off on June 8.
Now, the question remains of what's going to be shown. Looking at the slate of new and upcoming PS5 games, we've got Death Stranding 2, Ghost of Yotei, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, and more already eyeing up releases for this year, so perhaps those could feature at the State of Play? However, Sony hasn't made it clear if its presentation will be focused on games that've already been announced, or if it's got some new surprises in store for us.
Between all those showcases and the Switch 2 launch on Thursday, June 5, it's a seriously packed week for all things gaming. Excited? You should be! Let's just hope that all the upcoming announcements are able to live up to the hype. I'm sure this isn't going to shock anyone, but Hollow Knight Silksong hopefuls are already crossing their fingers that the beloved Metroidvania might make an appearance at some point this week – whether that actually happens is another matter, though.
Be sure to check out our Summer Game Fest schedule, Summer Game Fest predictions, and roundup of new games for 2025 to get yourself prepared for the rest of the week.
