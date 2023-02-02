It's February, so of course Nintendo Direct rumors are circulating

Nintendo Direct rumors are doing the rounds once again now that we're in February.

If you're unfamiliar with Nintendo's track record, the company has held Nintendo Direct presentations in February for the last three years running. Now, one leaker - known for the insider knowledge of the MCU - claims that a Nintendo Direct announcement is "imminent," but doesn't provide any further details.

Nintendo Direct announcement imminent

Elsewhere, a supposed Walmart employee has taken to Reddit to reveal some other Direct-related clues. The employee claims their store has received promotional materials for both The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and the Advance Wars 1+2 remaster collection, with the latter supposedly having a banner revealing a release date of February 10.

If this information is true, then the supposed Nintendo Direct could be slated for the week beginning February 6. In fact, this is exactly what known leaker Jeff Grubb is now claiming, speaking on the latest episode of his podcast about a forthcoming Nintendo Direct set to air at some point next week.

All in all, these are three clues pointing to a Nintendo Direct taking place next week. Keeping in mind that Nintendo is fond of holding presentations for its games in February, it's not exactly far fetched to imagine the company putting on a new showcase next week at some point.

Considering there's just several months left until the highly anticipated Tears of the Kingdom releases on May 12, Nintendo will surely have to show off gameplay for the sequel at some point soon. Could this month be when we finally see a lengthy slice of the Zelda game?

