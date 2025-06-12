Forget blindfolded runs, a Switch 2-exclusive challenge emerges as fan proves you can play Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with your Joy-Con attached the wrong way

The Switch 2 is finally here, which of course means that Nintendo fans are finding new ways to challenge themselves in-game – including one skilled Tears of the Kingdom player, who is able to play the game with their Joy-Con attached backwards.

Yes, you read that right. Forget about blindfolded speedruns, Japanese Zelda fan "Peco" has found a new way to challenge himself. As Peco highlights in a recent online post, players can actually insert their Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers the wrong way around on the new handheld console and have them remain functional, effectively allowing them to play games entirely backwards without seeing any of the action firsthand themselves.

While it's akin to a blindfolded run, a playthrough with reversed Joy-Con controllers seems like it'd be nearly impossible – but Peco manages to take on a Lynel in Tears of the Kingdom without seeing his screen once. As a longtime Zelda fan myself, that's an enemy many people struggle with, as is, so seeing a person tackle one without access to the screen is seriously impressive. Furthermore, it might open the door to a new category of speedruns.

As Peco writes (translated by DeepL and Google), the Switch 2 "Joy-Con works properly no matter which way it's inserted" – in other words, it's not unique to Tears of the Kingdom, nor is it something that only Peco could pull off himself. With thousands of shares and views so far, too, it's safe to say the broader Nintendo community might get in on the action and have a go at playing through games with their Joy-Con reversed.

After all, blindfolded speedruns are already a thing, and various players have proven capable of doing them – and quickly, too. In 2024, a blindfolded Tears of the Kingdom speedrunner finished the game in under three hours. "CrystalSaver," the man behind the BlindfoldedGaming website, was also able to beat Tears of the Kingdom 11 months ago in under an hour – 59 minutes and eight seconds, to be exact – as showcased in a YouTube video of his full run.



