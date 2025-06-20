The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players discover Switch 2-exclusive exploit that lets you summon horses, Ganon, and an infinite herd of un-pettable dogs

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 version might seem minimally different from the outside, but what if I told you that you could make infinite herds of horsies and doggos rain down from the sky? That $10 upgrade seems a little less offensive, huh?

The Switch 2 Edition of Tears of the Kingdom bumps up the open-world game's resolution and framerate, which could get quite choppy when moving between Hyrule's three layers. But the brand-new stuff came via Zelda Notes, a section of the Nintendo App that lets you earn achievements, set GPS waypoints, and view your stats.

And in Tears of the Kingdom, you can even automatically recreate the community's wildest creations with a handy Autobuild feature. All you need is the relevant QR code, Zelda Notes, and voila, you can have access to all the korok torture devices you can imagine. Although, some players are now using the feature to summon things Nintendo didn't exactly intend for.

An exploit for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Switch 2 allows players to summon almost anything via Autobuild Sharing. No modding is involved; all it takes is the right QR code to bring forth a legion of new friends. pic.twitter.com/TYpsnwefZFJune 19, 2025

The Switch 2-exclusive exploit was bought to our attention by 'Can You Pet The Dog,' the internet page that – wait for it – keeps tracks of whether you can pet dogs, cats, lizards, or other animals in a bunch of games. You still can't pet dogs in Tears of the Kingdom, for some reason, but you can summon them and horses and Ganon and pretty much anything else in the game.

Nintendo Life also explains that you'll need a modded save file and access to a modded Switch 1 console, plus the base game, before you carry your data over to the Switch 2 version. Then you'll need to find a QR code online hosting whatever item or character it is you want to summon. (I won't link any here for maybe obvious reasons, though they aren't too hard to find by surfing through relevant subreddits and Discord communities.)

