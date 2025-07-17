Donkey Kong Bananza finally confirms who voices DK in the Switch 2 era, and it's the exact Mario Movie actor we all thought it was

Donkey Kong Bananza has confirmed the identity of the big ape's new voice actor after Mario Kart World didn't feature Takashi Nagasako in the credits.

The Nintendo Switch 2 isn't only the start of a new era for Nintendo in the literal "it's a new console" sense, but it also marks the continuation of a new era for Mario specifically. Several long-time voice actors for the series have been recast, it started with Kevin Afghani taking over for Charles Martinet as Mario, Luigi, Wario, etc from Super Mario Bros. Wonder onwards. Then, with the Switch 2 launch and Mario Kart World , both Donkey Kong (Takashi Nagasako), and Princess Peach (Samantha Kelly) – whose actors had been with the series for 20 years and 17 years respectively – were recast.

Mario Kart World didn't feature Nagasako in the credits, but many put two and two together when they saw Koji Takeda – who voiced DK in the Super Mario Bros. Movie's Japanese dub – was featured in the credits, but because Mario Kart didn't list characters with each actor, it remained unconfirmed. Well now, according to IGN , the credits for Donkey Kong Bananza have fully confirmed that Takeda has taken on the mantle.

Meanwhile, Pauline voice actress Kate Higgins has also been recast as the character this time around, with Pauline being voiced by Jenny Kidd . However, considering Pauline is 13-years old in Bananza and Higgins still voiced the character in Mario Kart World, I don't imagine she'll be permanently replaced as the character in the series (unless adult Pauline doesn't feature in future games).

Interestingly, it's unclear if Nagasako is still the voice of Cranky Kong in Donkey Kong Bananza, as Cranky Kong goes uncredited in the game. Nagasako has voiced the character since 2007, except for in the Super Mario Bros. Movie where he was voiced by Naomi Kusumi (who provided the Japanese voices for Scooby-Doo in Zombie Island, and Pacha in The Emperor's New Groove).

