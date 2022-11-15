Hollow Knight: Silksong fans are furious that it's been snubbed at The Game Awards 2022

You can always count on the Hollow Knight: Silksong fanbase to make a scene when its favourite game doesn't get the recognition it deserves. So when it was revealed that the highly anticipated sequel isn't nominated at this year's The Game Awards, the fanbase began raging.

Famous for kicking up a storm in the game's subreddit whenever it does - or doesn't - appear in a gaming showcase, Silksong fans quickly took the same approach when host Geoff Keighley revealed that Hollow Knight: Silksong wasn't nominated for 'Most Anticipated Game' at the annual awards ceremony - and rightfully so.

Evidence of this can be found in the game's subreddit where one post literally just captioned: "Where Silksong?" along with a screenshot of the nominations for the award is currently doing the rounds. "Silksong has ascended, it is above The Game Awards," one Reddit user (opens in new tab) replied.

The outrage has also traveled to Twitter with one user (opens in new tab) simply sharing: "Silksong wasn't nominated to be one of the most anticipated games in TGA. I have never seen such bullshittery in my whole life." Another also shared their disappointment by tweeting (opens in new tab): "I'm kinda disappointed that Hollow Knight: Silksong didn't make it to the Most Anticipated Game category for The Game Awards," the tweet continues, "I don't know if we will get more information about Hollow Knight: Silksong, but we'll see what happens in December."

As pointed out by several people on both platforms though, what's likely is that all of the other games nominated in the category this year - including Final Fantasy 16 , Hogwarts Legacy , Resident Evil 4, Starfield , and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - all have confirmed release dates, which might make them eligible for the award. However, Silksong's release date is still currently 'TBA' on storefronts like Steam and the Nintendo eShop. Maybe Hollow Knight fans will have better luck next year.