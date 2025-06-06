Hollow Knight: Silksong disappointment hits its peak as Team Cherry gets a mention at Summer Game Fest, only to be replaced by Deadpool VR

There was an audible groan as Geoff Keighley name-dropped Hollow Knight: Silksong on stage at Summer Game Fest, only to bait-and-switch us with a Deadpool VR game.

Obviously, we've been waiting for Silksong for years, so when Keighley read a fake note from his production team which riffed on the idea of 'you can put that Hollow Knight Silksong trailer away and replace it with this', you know he knew exactly what he was doing. To be clear, he said the words "Hollow Knight Silksong trailer," and then threw them back in our face.

The Deadpool VR game looks like it might be pretty good if you're into that kind of thing, with plenty of pretty gnarly movement and the kind of potty-talk you'd expect from the merc with a mouth. It's even a very impressive bit of voice work, Neil Patrick Harris standing in as Wade and doing such a good job that I genuinely thought the devs had managed to pin Ryan Reynolds down. It's got the vibes down, but the problem is that the vibes really don't account for dangling what would have been the show's biggest announcement in front of players.

The wait for Silksong has been so long that I'm pretty sure we've heard a joke like that on a major, potentially even Keighley-shaped stage in recent memory. But it's at fever pitch right now because, as we get into one of the biggest announcement periods of the year, Hollow Knight: Silksong 's Steam backend has been a veritable hive of activity. That might mean nothing, but when you've had a community on tenterhooks for years, a bait-and-switch like that one is doubly hurtful.

