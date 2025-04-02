Deltarune is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, all but confirming the Chapter 3 and 4 release window

published

Finally, it's coming

Deltarune, the long-awaited sequel to indie sensation Undertale, has been revealed as a launch title during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, which all but confirms when chapters three and four will be arriving.

Deltarune is the newest game from developer Toby Fox who made Undertale. It's set in the same universe and features some returning characters. It's been released piece by piece, with chapters one and two already out. Chapters three and four had already seemed close, and now that we know they'll be coming to the Switch 2 on its launch day, we know when we'll get them.

