Deltarune is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, all but confirming the Chapter 3 and 4 release window
Finally, it's coming
Deltarune, the long-awaited sequel to indie sensation Undertale, has been revealed as a launch title during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, which all but confirms when chapters three and four will be arriving.
Deltarune is the newest game from developer Toby Fox who made Undertale. It's set in the same universe and features some returning characters. It's been released piece by piece, with chapters one and two already out. Chapters three and four had already seemed close, and now that we know they'll be coming to the Switch 2 on its launch day, we know when we'll get them.
This story is developing…
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
