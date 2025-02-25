Undertale's Toby Fox seemingly confirms Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 are drawing near, with console tests and updates underway: "Tomorrow we start testing PlayStation 5"

Solo Undertale developer Toby Fox has been teasing the 2025 release of Deltarune's next two chapters – and his latest post might mean that Chapters 3 and 4 are right around the corner.

Deltarune has been in the works for over six years now, with Fox confirming late this past fall that its long-awaited Chapters 3 and 4 would "100% come out in 2025." At the turn of the year, the beloved dev created an online thread with frequent updates on the coming chapters' progress – and his latest post seems to insinuate that work is progressing well. "Wearing a hat crashes the game (we fixed it)," he writes. "Tomorrow we start testing PlayStation 5."

The exciting news comes less than a week after his last comment when he left a cryptic note saying "We implemented Pluey" – but no explanation on who or what this "Pluey" is. Since then, fans have been scrambling to decipher the ever-mysterious Pluey, with all sorts of wild theories popping up from it being a decipherable code to a new character. Now that Fox has posted again, however, players have moved on from Pluey to the chapters' launch.

Wearing a hat crashes the game (we fixed it) Tomorrow we start testing Playstation 5 — tobyfox (@tobyfox.undertale.com) 2025-02-25T04:01:54.699Z

"Huh," writes one, "starting testing really does mean we're close." Another echoes the same sentiment, writing in all caps that "IT'S COMING NEARER AND NEARER." The rest of the comments see fans editing Fox's posts to read "Deltarune tomorrow" and other variations of the text that include "tomorrow" in them. While it's probably safe to say Chapters 3 and 4 aren't going to drop right as PlayStation 5 testing takes off, it's thrilling nonetheless.

Until Chapters 3 and 4 finally do drop, though, fans and prospective players can enjoy the first two parts of Deltarune for free on Steam or on consoles via the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 5 . It's a good 10 hours or so of fun, and it serves as the perfect follow-up to Fox's 2015 gem Undertale – the quirky indie RPG that started it all. Now if you'll excuse me, I'll be brushing up on Chapters 1 and 2 while I look forward to the game's coming installments.

Hungry for more? While you wait, here are some of the best games like Undertale around.