Undertale creator Toby Fox brings a joyous New Year's reminder: "Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4 will release this year in 2025!"

Fans have been waiting a long, long time for Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4 - the first paid parts of the episodic Undertale follow-up - but series creator Toby Fox has brought some joy to the new year with the reminder that these episodes are still on track to launch in 2025.

"Happy New Year, friends," Fox says in a Bluesky post. "Don't forget, Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4 will release this year in 2025!" Fox describes this line as "his New catch phrase," so I guess we can expect to hear it a few more times before the launch actually arrives.

Fox has been committed to launching Chapter 3 and 4 in 2025 for some time, saying last year that this release plan was "100%" on track. But given how long fans have been waiting for this release and how sporadic news on it has been, a reminder that everything's still on course is certainly well-appreciated.

The first chapter of Deltarune first launched for free way back in 2018, three years after Undertale itself first stormed the world. Chapter 2 came in 2021 as another free release, with Chapter 3, 4, and 5 planned to launch together as a single paid package all at once. With development on Chapter 5 dragging on, however, the initial paid release plan was cut down to just Chapter 3 and 4. The price on this release has not yet been announced.

