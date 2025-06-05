After breaking Steam, Deltarune dev Toby Fox appears to aim to break the internet: "After you finish Chapter 4, make sure to load up your save file one more time afterwards"

Well, it finally happened: Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 released, and fans lost their minds. Really; the Steam store page crashed due to a whopping 12,865% increase in players compared to Undertale's release day. Now, indie dev Toby Fox is sending players who have already blasted through the RPG back to their save files.

Deltarune's release isn't quite new; Chapter 1 and 2 have been available as free demos since October 2018 and September 2021, respectively. During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct back in April, eager fans finally received news of a release date for the latest chapters, as the game would be included as a day-one release for the console. Despite its inclusion as one of the first playable games on the new console, PC gamers ran to Steam in droves reaching an all-time player peak of 133,930.

With many having already played the first two chapters at some point over the last few years, there are already fans who have completed the game. In a simple post on Twitter, Fox celebrates its launch: "Deltarune Chapter 3+4 have been released." There's a bit more to it, however.

In another post on Twitter early this morning, Fox provides some teasing advice to players who have already finished their Deltarune adventure: "After you finish Chapter 4, make sure you load up your save file one more time afterwards. There might have been something you missed!"

While some players appreciate Fox's inclusion of a little treat at the end, others responded to the post with anguish at his posting of a potential spoiler. "NOOO, I hate shit like this why are you posting spoilers??" one player replies in the comments.

Regardless, the post itself has garnered quite a bit of attention, and forced players who had completed their journey already to launch the game one more time to see just what Fox is on about.

Undertale's Toby Fox offers "temporary workaround" for a Deltarune bug preventing people from loading demo save files into the full RPG.