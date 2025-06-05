Undertale's Toby Fox offers "temporary workaround" for a Deltarune bug preventing people from loading demo save files into the full RPG

Undertale creator Toby Fox has warned people of a bug plaguing the new chapters of Deltarune, but worry not, he's also here with a temporary fix.

Deltarune Chapters 1-4 just came out as a Nintendo Switch 2 launch game, alongside a release on PC, PS5, PS4, and OG Switch, with the remaining chapters coming at some point in the future via free updates. Toby Fox has now taken to social media to acknowledge a problem that appears to be affecting some fans.

"Seems certain Deltarune Switch and Steam Deck players are having trouble loading their demo save files into the full game," he tweeted today. "On Steam Deck, the issue has a temporary workaround below. On Switch, we would like to hear any details from players encountering this issue."

The temporary fix asks people to "use the Dolphin file browser" to resave their save data under a different file name. Or you can probably just wait until Fox and Co. officially update the game.

For now, the famed indie developer called on Switch players to dish out more info. "Do you have the demo actively installed? What is your region? When did last you play the demo?" he asked folks playing on Switch and Switch 2.

For those not in the know, Deltarune's first and second chapters have been available for years as totally free downloads, hence the demo branding. For $25, Deltarune Chapters 1-4 were supposed to let players continue from where they left off at the end of Chapter 2, but things haven't gone down entirely as planned, it seems.

