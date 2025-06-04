If you want to avoid Deltarune chapter 3 and 4 spoilers, developer Toby Fox warns you to stay off social media, don't look up the soundtrack titles, and steer clear of anyone from New Zealand for a few hours

Toby Fox, the indie developer behind the beloved Undertale and Deltarune games, has shared one final newsletter before chapters three and four of the parallel story go live. He thanks all his fans, advises on how to avoid spoilers, and issues a word of warning about New Zealanders.

Deltarune chapters three and four are due out today, just before tomorrow's Switch 2 launch. Did you play any of the indie games Fox recommended while you waited? He writes, "It's also going to come out on Nintendo Switch 2 at midnight for your respective region," so be warned: you could be getting it hours earlier or later than others, depending on your time zone.

To avoid spoilers, Fox recommends you stay off social media until you're happy with how much you've progressed. "Due to current media algorithms, if you're a big fan of the game, it's likely spoilers will be recommended to you no matter where you go," he warns.

Fox adds that you shouldn't rush through the game, enjoy it at your own pace, take breaks between each chapter, but be aware: "Even before the game comes out in your region, the New Zealanders who get the game three hours earlier are probably gonna come directly to your house and start taping thumbnails of Deltarune Chapters 3+4 All Bosses Compilation to the outside of your windows. (They might already be doing that...)" Luckily, I live in an apartment several stories above the ground.

And be warned, even the song titles have spoilers in them, so Fox says not to look at them before you beat the game. If you want to purchase the soundtrack, it will be available on Steam and Bandcamp; however, Fox recommends the Steam version.

As for the state of the game itself, Fox writes, tongue-in-cheek, "I'm sure it's unlikely that any of the tens of thousands of people playing my game for over hundreds of thousands of cumulative hours will find any bugs." But if you do happen to find any, email deltarune@fangamer.com to report the issues.

Although the game will be available on Switch 2 as soon as the console is out and the Switch 1 alongside all the other platforms it's coming to, bugs on Nintendo's consoles will take longer to fix due to them requiring a "different timescale."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, the launch versions of the game will be slightly different on other hardware, but Fox assures these variations are minor.

It's been almost seven years since Deltarune chapter one was released, and what a journey it's been. Fox writes of chapters three and four, "countless times I've written out my thoughts on them, on how I think they'll be received, on how they feel compared to Chapter one and two, on what to expect... but, you know, it's fine. It is what it is. You'll figure it out."

To all the fans, he says, "Thanks for all of your support," and "I hope you have a good time." You can read the full newsletter right here .