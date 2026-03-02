Nintendo Indie World Showcase announced for tomorrow with "15 minutes of news and updates" for upcoming Switch 1 and 2 games
Not even a month after the Partner Showcase, Nintendo is back with another stream
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
A new Nintendo Indie World Showcase is taking place tomorrow, March 3, and as the company's first dedicated indie stream to take place in a post-Silksong world, I'm wondering what fans will be spamming the chat with this time (maybe just "Silksong DLC").
Announced today, Nintendo confirms that the showcase will take place at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm EST tomorrow, so there's less than 24 hours to wait for it. "Tune in for roughly 15 minutes of news and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch," it writes in its announcement tweet.
Join us tomorrow, March 3 at 6am PT for a new #IndieWorld Showcase! Tune in for roughly 15 minutes of news and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.Watch here: https://t.co/xHiZeOj1sg pic.twitter.com/byAZEZxuyvMarch 2, 2026
This follows a 30-minute Partner Showcase last month, which ironically featured Hollow Knight – specifically, the announcement of the original game's Switch 2 Edition. It also notably had no trace of FromSoftware titles Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition and The Duskbloods, but obviously we're not going to be seeing those tomorrow.
Fans have been hoping for a full-fat Nintendo Direct basically all year at this point to outline more of the Switch 2's first-party offerings for the year ahead – a question that feels even more pressing now that we know Pokemon Winds and Waves will be arriving in 2027. Clearly, that's not something Nintendo is intending to answer right away, but it'll be exciting to see what indie titles are on the horizon, like perhaps Deltarune's upcoming fifth chapter? I'm sure everyone has been coming up with some solid, probable theories online.
"Hollow Knight 3 will be there," one declares. Ah.
While you're here, be sure to take a look at our roundup of new games coming this year and beyond.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.