Nintendo Indie World Showcase announced for tomorrow with "15 minutes of news and updates" for upcoming Switch 1 and 2 games

A new Nintendo Indie World Showcase is taking place tomorrow, March 3, and as the company's first dedicated indie stream to take place in a post-Silksong world, I'm wondering what fans will be spamming the chat with this time (maybe just "Silksong DLC").

Announced today, Nintendo confirms that the showcase will take place at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm EST tomorrow, so there's less than 24 hours to wait for it. "Tune in for roughly 15 minutes of news and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch," it writes in its announcement tweet.

Join us tomorrow, March 3 at 6am PT for a new #IndieWorld Showcase! Tune in for roughly 15 minutes of news and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.Watch here: https://t.co/xHiZeOj1sg pic.twitter.com/byAZEZxuyvMarch 2, 2026

This follows a 30-minute Partner Showcase last month, which ironically featured Hollow Knight – specifically, the announcement of the original game's Switch 2 Edition. It also notably had no trace of FromSoftware titles Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition and The Duskbloods, but obviously we're not going to be seeing those tomorrow.

Fans have been hoping for a full-fat Nintendo Direct basically all year at this point to outline more of the Switch 2's first-party offerings for the year ahead – a question that feels even more pressing now that we know Pokemon Winds and Waves will be arriving in 2027. Clearly, that's not something Nintendo is intending to answer right away, but it'll be exciting to see what indie titles are on the horizon, like perhaps Deltarune's upcoming fifth chapter? I'm sure everyone has been coming up with some solid, probable theories online.

"Hollow Knight 3 will be there," one declares. Ah.

