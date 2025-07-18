Ghost of Yotei leads praise "exquisite" open-world games like Elden Ring and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as "bar-setting" examples of the genre

Ghost of Yotei seems as though it's set to be one stellar entry to the open-world genre – so it's no surprise its developers look up to gems like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Elden Ring.

Speaking in an interview with GamesRadar+, Ghost of Yotei creative directors Nate Fox and Jason Connell respond when asked what games they feel best capture the open-world magic – the very magic that allows fans to get lost in what they're playing. The pair quickly cites two genre icons: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Elden Ring. "They're bar-setting," says Connell, with Fox chiming in that the named games are "exquisite."

The strong emphasis on discovery present in Breath of the Wild, Elden Ring, and, of course, Ghost of Tsushima, is an element that Sucker Punch has prioritized while developing Ghost of Yotei. The open-world sequel to Tsushima has been an opportunity to "keep pushing" in that regard, as Connell explains. "It's all about keeping people engaged and immersed in the world, and we really like that design."

In the new game, merchants and quest givers can visit players while they camp, saving them from having to locate icons via the map. While adventuring, users will also be able to use a spyglass to spot any activities or points of interest. "Things like giant [quest] journals have been around for a long time, right? This giant list of all the things you've done, and can do, and will do – it's almost overwhelming," describes Connell.

"We opted to try and come up with new ways to present you information while still being approachable, because people do want to explore and play the game in different types of ways," he continues. "Some people really want to know where the golden path is and engage in it. Some people maybe have a larger appetite for exploration." The lead makes a good point – it's all about striking a fine balance, and Ghost of Yotei is doing just that.

There's not long left now until players can experience how the sequel fits into the open-world genre for themselves, with the October 2 release date in sight.

Ghost of Yotei protagonist joins Astro Bot in a new update, and no one's more excited than her voice actor to see Atsu in "my 2024 GOTY that I 100%ed!"