Ghost of Yotei protagonist joins Astro Bot in a new update, and no one's more excited than her voice actor to see Atsu in "my 2024 GOTY that I 100%ed!"
Erika Ishii is a fan of the crossover
As the Ghost of Yotei release draws nearer, fans are seeing more of the sequel make its way into the limelight – most recently with a surprise Astro Bot crossover, one that the Ghost of Tsushima sequel's cast seems particularly pleased with.
Erika Ishii, an actor known for their work in various games like Dragon Age: The Veilguard and now, Ghost of Yotei as protagonist Atsu, is especially excited. Following the Astro Bot update that brought Sucker Punch's upcoming sequel to Sony's platformer, Ishii has shared their candid reaction in an online post – and the attached clip might just serve as one of this year's most wholesome moments in gaming yet.
"My reaction when they told me the Ghost of Yotei was going to be in Astro Bot," reads the post Ishii shares alongside the video, "my 2024 GOTY that I 100%ed! So technically I'm in Astro Bot before I'm in Ghost of Yotei."
Their joke, while funny, is technically true – after all, the Astro Bot update adding the Ghost of Yotei crossover arrived last week. On the other hand, the Ghost of Tsushima follow-up launches October 2.
It's a heartwarming reaction video for sure, and it seems the community feels the same about the glimpse of Ishii's excitement. Fellow actor Jenny Yokobori comments, "WE USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THESE!" Elsewhere, a fan responds that "YOUR EXCITEMENT MAKES MY HEART SO HAPPY FOR YOU!" Overall, the replies to Ishii's video are as uplifting to see as the original post is itself.
There's no telling what future collaborations featuring Ghost of Yotei we might see, but Astro Bot has already added plenty of familiar faces. A Nier Automata crossover was also added in the recent update, and hopefully there'll be more to come later down the line.
