In true Undertale fashion, the Deltarune website now features various mysterious pages fans are scrambling to decipher: "What the f*** does this mean?"

As Undertale creator Toby Fox prepares to release the long-awaited Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 next month when the Switch 2 launches, fans are uncovering some mysterious new URLs hosted on the RPG's official website.

Both Undertale and Deltarune have featured their fair share of puzzling mysteries for fans to solve, from the enigmatic "Man" to Pluey, but the latest batch might just be the most cryptic of all yet. As spotted by various excited players online, the official Deltarune website now hosts some eerie pages with no explanation behind them. From "/romb" to "/thepoorchildren" and "/egg" to "/window," there's no shortage of strange links to visit.

https://t.co/Awte32ZXDm uhhhh what the fuuuuuckMay 9, 2025

So far, however, there's no real confirmation as to what any of them actually mean. Fans are taking to online posts to discuss, though, with one linking to the /romb page and simply writing, "uhhhh what the fuuuuuck."

On /romb, users can click on a set of double doors only to be met by text with missing words. "If you only had the [BLANK], your luck might have gone another way," the site reads. "No [blank], no crystal."

Comments see fans trying to fill in the blanks, suggesting words that reference the game like "guts" and "Kris." Others point out that you'll be redirected to another screen that says "not applicable" if you click open the doors quickly enough.

Elsewhere, confused people share links to similarly mysterious URLs from Deltarune's website, including "/windows" and "/lostwheretheforestwouldgrow," asking, "what the fuck does this mean?"

it's very possible that i'm late to the punch on thisbut. hey guys.what the fuck does this mean pic.twitter.com/4LHDICdsDvMay 9, 2025

Each of the pages, while featuring different images or text, is just as perplexing as the last, and there doesn't seem to be a one-size-fits-all solution for any of them yet. Knowing the community, though, I'd personally wager there might be some answers come June 5, when Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 are finally set to release in full. There are bound to be more puzzles, too, with the "special room" perhaps or other to-be-discovered portions.

Toby Fox confirms Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 release time and says they'll be "cross-buy," so you get PS4 and PS5 or Nintendo Switch 1 and 2 copies "for one price