Among Us devs find their shoutout in Deltarune, Toby Fox immediately responds with "removed Among Us" patch notes

The latest chapters of Deltarune, Toby Fox’s enigmatic followup to Undertale, have arrived, filled with all sorts of Easter eggs and references for players to uncover. Multiplayer juggernaut Among Us gets a nod in Chapter 4, and Fox had the perfect response when it was noticed.

Without going too deep into spoiler territory, there’s a part in Chapter 4 where Susie, Kris and Noelle are in a storage closet. While there, one off them comments the room is “kinda sus,” a clear aspersion to Innersloth’s exceedingly popular murder deduction game.

Upon seeing the quote make the rounds, Innersloth commented on social media about it. “Ahhhh, Among Us reference in Deltarune, I'mma crash out!” the Among Us Twitter account proclaims.

They should’ve kept it cool, because Fox responded in the most hilarious way possible. He posted fictional patch notes, about an update to remove Among Us from the RPG. Alas, easy come easy go.

Just to be clear: Toby hasn’t changed anything. This is all a cute joke between developers over a shared love of each other’s work. But as far as clapbacks go, it's very effective.

On June 5, we got chapters three and four of Deltarune. The Undertale sequel maintains many of the same characteristics, from an 8-bit aesthetic to choice-based gameplay. Just like its predecessor, you can tackle the whole thing as a pacifist, or you can go in all guns blazing to discover the many wacky facets of combat.

The tapered release allows players to discover the story and world together, sharing titbits from the various forks in the road they encounter. Chapter 5 is due out next year, and if anything sus happens, you’ll find out about it here.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After breaking Steam, Deltarune dev Toby Fox appears to aim to break the internet: "After you finish Chapter 4, make sure to load up your save file one more time afterwards"