Undertale follow-up Deltarune will feature a "special room" that uses controls "only possible on the Nintendo Switch 2"

It's official, Deltarune is coming to the Switch 2 , but that's not all – the version dropping on the new Nintendo console contains a special area geared toward Switch 2 players.

The Undertale follow-up's official website highlights this unique area and how it makes use of the Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers' new mouse controls , with creator Toby Fox calling it a "very small SPECIAL ROOM which takes advantage of using MOUSE CONTROLS ON TWO CONTROLLERS AT ONCE, only possible on the Nintendo Switch 2!" The developer points interested fans toward the new Deltarune trailer, where they "can see it."

If you're watching the trailer yourself, you'll spot the room about 38 seconds into the video. No need to fret if you're an Undertale and Deltarune stan without a Switch 2, though – Fox says "if you can't get your hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 right away, the other versions of the game also have THE SPECIAL ROOM," just "with a completely different control scheme" to make up for the lack of Joy-Con mouse controls.

DELTARUNE Nintendo Switch 2 Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It's certainly reassuring to hear, but that's not all – the creator also clarifies that there's "no meaningful difference in content amount, dialogue, setting, music, etc. between any version, so you will have a full package of fun no matter which you get!" As he puts it, "No one gets left out!" That's good to know, especially as many of us longtime Undertale lovers have been waiting a good while for Deltarune to further progress.

Deltarune has been ongoing over six years now, with Fox confirming late this past fall that its long-awaited Chapters 3 and 4 would "100% come out in 2025." At the tail end of 2024, the beloved dev created an online thread with frequent updates on the coming chapters' progress, recently revealing that the first four chapters will all be available to play on June 5 – the same exact date that the Switch 2 itself is set to release.

