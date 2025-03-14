As Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4 seem closer than ever, Toby Fox's unforgettable RPG Undertale is just $1 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025 and everyone should play it

By published

Toby Fox says if you ever wanted to play Undertale on PC, "now is the best time to pick it up"

A cropped screenshot from Undertale, showing Frisk and Sans standing in Grillby&#039;s in Snowdin.
(Image credit: tobyfox)

As the latest chapters of Toby Fox's new RPG Deltarune approach, it's a great time to play Undertale, especially now that it's gone on sale (an Undersale, if you will) for just one singular dollar in the latest Steam sale. That's about the price equivalent of a big sip of coffee.

Over on Twitter, Fox says that for "anyone who's ever had any interest in playing this game on PC... now is the best time to pick it up." And he's not wrong – this is the lowest price the RPG has ever seen on Steam since its release in 2015. It's the kind of deal that's so good it kinda makes you want to buy the game again even if you already own it – and if you don't already own it, then you know what to do.

Seriously though, if you've not already played Undertale, it's an RPG experience that's not quite like any other. Between its endearing characters, touching story, fantastic sense of humor, and soundtrack packed with some all-time gaming greats, there's no denying that its current $1 price tag is a steal.

Obviously, the sale price is only temporary – it's tied to Steam's Spring Sale 2025, with the deal set to disappear on March 20. So if you're interested, be sure to grab it before then. It's such a good price, in fact, that you'd actually be able to earn the money for it relatively quickly if you have a few Steam trading cards lying around, which one PC gamer, determined to buy a Steam Deck with pennies earned from the collectibles, recently proved can be very lucrative.

Deltarune is Fox's next game, and yes it is an anagram. Its first part has been playable since 2018, while chapter two was released in 2021. There are seven chapters planned in total, and the third and fourth are set to arrive at some point this year – hopefully sooner rather than later. Console tests are now underway – a few weeks ago, PS5 testing began, so fingers crossed that means we don't have too much longer to wait.

For more games like Undertale and Deltarune, be sure to check out our roundup of the best RPGs you can play now.

