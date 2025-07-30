Hades 2 fans get their hopes up for a 1.0 release date as Supergiant accidentally updates the roguelike with Steam achievements ahead of Nintendo Direct

Supergiant Games updated Hades 2 to add achievements before removing them two hours later, which is very interesting timing with there being a a Nintendo Direct this week.

Hades 2's Early Access release was patched at the start of the month in what Supergiant said "will likely be our final patch before our v1.0 launch" before releasing another update last week . So we know that Hades 2 approaches, and based on how the original Hades and the early access launch of Hades 2 were both shadowdropped, I can see a shadowdrop in the near future.

We know that – much like the original on Switch – Hades 2 will be a console exclusive on Switch 2 at launch , and would you know it? A Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase has been announced for tomorrow . Now, normally speculating over showcases is a fool's errand, but Supergiant may have inadvertently given up the game early.

Earlier this week – as spotted by a Reddit user – Hades 2 was updated on Steam to add achievements. Checking the update history on SteamDB shows that on July 29 at 18:59 UTC Hades 2 had achievements added , and then less than two hours later were removed – presumably after users noticed it (the aforementioned Reddit post was made around an hour and a half earlier).

The comments suggest that the random addition of achievements to the game could signal a full release, and the timing of this week's Nintendo Direct is definitely adding some momentum.

Of course, you can't say for sure until it happens, but signs are pointing to Hades 2 getting shadowdropped onto the Switch 2, and the full release arriving on Steam tomorrow during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase.

