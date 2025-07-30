Nintendo confirms July Direct rumors as it announces a Partner Showcase for tomorrow with "roughly 25 minutes" of information about upcoming Switch 2 and OG Switch games

It's official – a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase is taking place tomorrow, it's been confirmed following many, many rumors of a July stream.

In a tweet posted today, Nintendo confirms that the upcoming Direct will be "roughly 25 minutes" long, and include information on both Switch 2 and Switch 1 games "from our publishing partners." That means we can expect plenty of news for upcoming third-party releases, but you shouldn't get your hopes up for anything like a new 3D Mario title.

Join us for a #NintendoDirect Partner Showcase tomorrow, July 31, at 6am PT! Tune in for roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming #NintendoSwitch2 and #NintendoSwitch games from our publishing partners. Watch here: https://t.co/PvBBmmxGTI pic.twitter.com/8hJBngwXHwJuly 30, 2025

The stream itself will take place on July 31 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST, so we have just under 24 hours to wait for it.

As for what we can expect to see, well, that's a mystery. I have absolutely no doubt that Hollow Knight: Silksong hopefuls are going to be feeling really normal about this Direct announcement, though – after all, it was only a few days ago that it was confirmed to be getting a playable demo at Gamescom 2025 , with Xbox seemingly suggesting a "Holiday" launch for the highly anticipated Metroidvania.

Of course, it wasn't that long ago that Team Cherry stated the game would be arriving before the Holiday season , so that's a bit confusing, but it certainly seems to be more on track for that 2025 release than ever before. You never know, the upcoming Partner Showcase could even give us a proper launch date – that's certainly the hope from fans, anyway.

It'll also be interesting to see what other third-party games are headed to the Switch 2 – that's been a real highlight of the console so far, with the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 proving to be huge hits on the hybrid handheld. We'll also be getting Elden Ring on there at some point before the end of the year – its Switch 2 edition was rated by the ESRB just last month . We'll just have to tune in to see if there's any news on that.

