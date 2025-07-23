Hades 2 pulls a reverse Terraria, launching "one more" final update before the roguelike leaves Steam early access and goes to 1.0

Terraria has become the poster child for robust support of a venerable indie game, with so many "final" updates that it's become a long-running joke in the community. Hades 2 developer Supergiant seems to be channeling that spirit in reverse, packing in yet another early access patch just before the 1.0 launch can arrive.

"While we said our prior patch would likely be our last before our v1.0 launch," Supergiant says in its Steam update notes, "as the Fates would have it, there is indeed this one more, which includes further improvements, balance adjustments, and fixes based on your feedback and what we've observed. Thank you for playing in Early Access!"

Patch 11 is focused on balance changes and quality-of-life tweaks, so don't expect to see much new content here. You can hit the link above for the full patch notes, but perhaps the most notable bit is that, once 1.0 hits, "any Zodiac Sand or Void Lens resources you have when you load your save progress at that time will automatically be converted to Prestige." Presumably, that's to prevent you from just grinding past the proper ending the second it's actually available.

That's not too far off from the approach we saw with Patch 10 earlier this month, which similarly offered a broad balance sweep in lieu of any major new content. Supergiant did, indeed, say that Patch 10 would "likely" be the final early access update, but I guess there's just a bit more to test out before 1.0 finally arrives. I suppose we'll soon see whether Patch 11 is, indeed, the one and only "one more" before the game properly launches.

