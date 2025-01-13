"Terraria will never die as long as there is one last final update," creator says as its 6th final update approaches at long last

Terraria's approaching its 14th anniversary, and developer Re-Logic's unending dedication to providing free patches to the sandbox game has made the idea of a "final update" a loving in-joke among the community. The game's creators have embraced the meme, and that's not stopping in 2025.

"We are back to work tomorrow and I’ve got one single mission: releasing the final update," lead developer Andrew 'Redigit' Spinks said on Bluesky yesterday, which I guess means the studio is back to work as I write this. "My game face is on." In response to a fan making the obligatory 'final update' joke, Spinks added that "Terraria will never die as long as there is one last final update."

Terraria's final update meme goes back to the launch of the Journey's End patch in 2020, which was billed as the last big addition to the game. But then the updates just kept coming, occasionally with teasing names like Journey's Actual End. If my count is correct then the upcoming 1.4.5 patch would be the sixth final update since the game started getting final updates, and I can't help but suspect it won't actually be the last.

1.4.5 has suffered some delays because the devs keep adding more to it, and confirmed it wouldn't make it out in 2024 because they're "committed to being a quality-first studio." That kind of commitment is exactly why the game's fanbase is so devoted.

