New Palworld update Tides of Terraria is a survival game collab "full of new Pals, new islands, new things to do" coming this summer

Palworld developer Pocketpair has just unveiled Tides of Terraria, a crossover-shaped update featuring plenty of exciting content, from new Pals to capture to fresh islands to explore.

While the Palworld and Terraria collaboration was announced by Pocketpair and Re-Logic last November, details regarding its contents weren't revealed at the time. New online posts from the official Palworld account and global community manager John "Bucky" Buckley shed some light on Tides of Terraria, as the crossover update is called, and so far, the upcoming patch sounds downright massive.

Described by Pocketpair as a "major update," Tides of Terraria is set to release sometime this summer. As Bucky explains, players can look forward to "a packed update full of new Pals, new islands, new things to do, and most importantly… the Terraria collab!"

It looks as though fans will be able to catch, train, fight, and work monsters from Re-Logic's Lovecraftian Terraria universe as they do normal Pals, but that's not all.

Palworld x Terraria is coming this summer! 🌊Palworld: Tides of Terraria🌊A packed update full of new Pals, new islands, new things to do and most importantly...the Terraria collab! Coming very soon! 👁️ https://t.co/EvTnYdNfC4May 13, 2025

Some of the screenshots attached to Pocketpair's announcement show new activities coming to Palworld, like fishing, too. As both a cozy and survival game stan myself, I can't wait to get my hands on a rod – I mean, just look at that adorable Chillet-themed bobber.

The image featuring Terraria's Eye of Cthulhu boss has me especially excited as well. Could we maybe capture higher-level enemies from Re-Logic's game, like bosses?

There's no telling until Pocketpair reveals more about the Tides of Terraria collab, but I'll be keeping my fingers crossed. Hopefully, the update could also suggest that Terraria's own 1.4.5 update, the game's sixth so-called "final" update, is set to arrive soon – although I'm personally not going to hold my breath on that front just yet.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Palworld studio makes "yet another compromise" amid Nintendo lawsuit by changing the survival game's gliding mechanic