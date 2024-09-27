Terraria's sixth final update keeps getting delayed because the devs keep adding more stuff to it: "1.4.5 has turned into quite an update"

Terraria 1.4.5 was set to be the game's sixth final update in three years, up until it started getting delayed. True to the spirit of all those "final update" memes, the devs at Re-Logic keep pushing the update back because they keep adding more stuff to it.

"The teams remain hard at work on adding/tweaking/fixing content for Terraria 1.4.5," Re-Logic explains in the latest State of the Game blog. "The finish line is starting to take shape, though we admittedly do have a couple of decent-sized ideas we want to discuss internally and decide if we should take those on before we can say for certain. How's that for vague?"

Vagueness aside, it seems the devs are starting to get a pretty good idea of how much work is left on this update. "The team has the final list in-hand - as well as a few possible additional things that we might include, which we will decide in the next couple of weeks - and is hard at work with getting all of that content together," they continue. "Terraria 1.4.5 has turned into quite an update, far exceeding our initial intent to 'just do the Dead Cells content.' We know the update process has been longer than usual (or anyone expected), but the end is in sight and we hope that it will not be too much longer before we can get and give a sense for timing."

Terraria launched way back in 2011, and Re-Logic's commitment to more than a decade of post-launch updates has become absolutely legendary in the community - particularly given how many times the studio has previously said it was done. Many of the game's major patches have been billed with some degree of finality, but 1.4 in particular was supposed to be "Journey's End." Then we got 1.4.1 as "Journey's Actual End," and on and on until we're now at 1.4.5.

1.4.5 was originally scheduled to launch in 2023, but it seems players aren't too displeased by the long wait. Earlier this year, they gave their informal blessing to the delay. Someday, Re-Logic may move on from Terraria - but it is not this day.

