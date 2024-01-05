Terraria community gives its blessing for devs to delay the next patch

By Hirun Cryer
published

Though it wasn't a unanimous decision

A character in Terraria dressed in armour and holding a torch
(Image credit: Re-Logic)

Terraria's community has given its seal of approval for its solo developer to delay a forthcoming update.

Yes, Terraria is still getting updates, after 12 years and numerous "final update" pledges. This time, solo developer Redigit reached out to their community to ask if they should either delay update 1.4.5, rush the update, or scrap the entire thing and make a new game instead. The community resoundingly voted for the first option.

See more

So, it's (possibly) settled - Redigit and his team will take all the time they need to make update 1.4.5 for Terraria as good as it possibly can be. That over 23% of the 26,366 votes asked the developer to call the whole thing off and just make a new game instead is quite the intriguing turn of events, though.

The developer responds in another tweet that there should have been an option for update 1.5 on the poll. That follow-up tweet actually has more 'Likes' than the original tweet from the developer with the poll, so maybe there's a resounding need from players out there for a beefier update.

On the other hand, Redigit could just rename update 1.4.5 to update 1.5, if it's going to be this much hard work. The developer jokes about as much with a fan in another tweet - but after all, it is their update, and they're free to do whatever they please with it.

Oh, and if you're wondering why Redigit doesn't just move onto something else, Terraria still "sells like hot cakes," which is a pretty compelling motivator to put out new updates. 

Head over to our roundup of the best 10 games like Terraria if you want something to sink your time into until the new update arrives.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.