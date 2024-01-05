Terraria community gives its blessing for devs to delay the next patch

Terraria's community has given its seal of approval for its solo developer to delay a forthcoming update.

Yes, Terraria is still getting updates, after 12 years and numerous "final update" pledges. This time, solo developer Redigit reached out to their community to ask if they should either delay update 1.4.5, rush the update, or scrap the entire thing and make a new game instead. The community resoundingly voted for the first option.

Just curiousJanuary 4, 2024 See more

So, it's (possibly) settled - Redigit and his team will take all the time they need to make update 1.4.5 for Terraria as good as it possibly can be. That over 23% of the 26,366 votes asked the developer to call the whole thing off and just make a new game instead is quite the intriguing turn of events, though.

The developer responds in another tweet that there should have been an option for update 1.5 on the poll. That follow-up tweet actually has more 'Likes' than the original tweet from the developer with the poll, so maybe there's a resounding need from players out there for a beefier update.

On the other hand, Redigit could just rename update 1.4.5 to update 1.5, if it's going to be this much hard work. The developer jokes about as much with a fan in another tweet - but after all, it is their update, and they're free to do whatever they please with it.

Oh, and if you're wondering why Redigit doesn't just move onto something else, Terraria still "sells like hot cakes," which is a pretty compelling motivator to put out new updates.

Head over to our roundup of the best 10 games like Terraria if you want something to sink your time into until the new update arrives.