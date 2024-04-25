By the Gods, you can get $975 worth of Pathfinder content for $25 right now
What a find
Humble’s Pathfinder Mega Bundle is exactly what you need to deep dive into the Pathfinder TTRPG system. Thanks to an unbelievable 97% saving, it’s super kind on your wallet too.
Right now, for as little as $5, you can pick up an immense collection of first and second edition adventures, sourcebooks, and more from Kobold Press and Frog God Games: two prominent third-party publishers of Pathfinder content. In fact, you can even score up to 69 different items to the value of $975 for just $25.
Sure, Pathfinder might exist in the shadow of Dungeons & Dragons, but that hasn’t stopped it from becoming one of the best tabletop RPGs out there. Some devotees would even argue that Pathfinder blows D&D out of the water with its added complexity and customization options. There’s only one way to really find out if Pathfinder is for you, and thanks to this great deal, you don’t have to fork out too much to give it a try.
Pathfinder Mega Bundle Part 1 | $975 $25 at Humble
Save $950 - This is an amazing discount on a massive bundle of 65 sourcebooks, campaigns, and supplemental content compatible with the Pathfinder RPG system. Even if you’re not up for getting the full selection of game content, you can opt for a 25-item $5 bundle. Both are incredible value, the likes of which you’re not likely to see elsewhere.
UK price: From £3.93 at Humble
Buy it if:
✅ You want to explore TTRPG systems outside of D&D
✅ You’d like a massive library of Pathfinder adventures
Don’t buy if:
❌ You don’t want to buy the Pathfinder core rulebook separately or don’t already have access to it
You get so many items in this mega bundle that it feels a little impractical to list them all out here. Instead of overwhelming you with a total barrage of content, here are some of the highlights of each tier:
Pay $5 or more:
Midgard Player’s Guide
Midgard Worldbook
Midgard Campaign Setting
Southlands for Pathfinder
… and 61 more items.
Pay $10 or more:
Borderland Provinces
Cyclopean Deeps Volume 1 and 2
Dunes of Desolation
… and 41 more items.
Pay $25 or more:
Sword of Air: The Tower of Bells
Fane of the Fallen
Against Tsathogga
… and 22 more items.
While you do have three differently priced tiers to choose from, you can choose to go above and beyond and donate a little extra to Humble, the publishers, and their charity partner, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. This is a sweet little bonus because no matter whether you like to roleplay lawful good or chaotic evil, it always feels nice to contribute to a great cause.
You have until May 4 to pick up this great deal so be sure to add it to check out before then to add these awesome resources to your digital TTRPG library.
