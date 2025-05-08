Quit acting like somebody stole your sweetroll, the Skyrim adventure board game is down to its lowest price since last year

Modiphius has a track record of creating fantastic board games, and while The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Game didn't make it onto our list of the best board games, there's still a lot to like about this tabletop rendition of a well-loved digital RPG.

In spite of all the talk on China-US import tariffs raising board game prices, ain't nobody stealing our sweetroll on this one. Because right now the Skyrim board game is on sale for $92.35 at Amazon – that's $47.64 off the sticker price, and the cheapest we've seen it since the sales in December last year.

As for UK folks, Skyrim – The Adventure Game is currently £119.29 at Zatu, with 22% off the usual £152.99 RRP. So the US doesn't get to have all the chicken-blasting fun (no chickens were harmed in the making of this board game, as far as I am aware).

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Game | $139.99 $92.35 at Amazon

Save $47.64 - The Skyrim board game is currently a great price. Considering the sheer size of this adventure style tabletop game, it's a bargain.



Buy it if:

✅ You loved the digital game

✅ You want to get the Skyrim experience with miniatures



Don't buy it if:

❌ You only have a small table



Price check:

💲Asmodee | $139.99



UK price:

⭐ Zatu | £119.29

Should you buy The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Game?

(Image credit: James Bentley)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Game is a legacy board game, meaning it's one for those who are in it for the long haul. Several drawn out sessions will be needed to get into the meat of this tabletop board game RPG, and you really have to be into the Elder Scrolls to play it.

That's not least because the rules, being a little haphazard as we mention in our Skyrim - The Adventure Game review, might require some clarification searches. Once you get around that, and have spent a stint setting up the game with all its greebles, there's a world begging to be explored here.

Of course, one of the major draws for board gamers is getting the Skyrim experience with a group of players. And although you can play solo, there's something special in sharing it with up to three of your closest pals. There's even an expansion to allow you to play with up to eight players, which is currently 15% off ($34.07 at Amazon) too, in case you have a table that could beat all other tables in a fight.

And that's the other major drawback… this game is massive. As long as you have a big table, however, you'll be enjoying the deep and familiar lore of Skyrim with some smashing, tension-raising threat mechanics to boot.

For more why not take a look at the latest board game deals? As for further adventure, don't miss the best tabletop RPGs.