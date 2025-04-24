Save $30 on Frosthaven in a board game deal that leaves all others out in the cold

Frosthaven, which is a $12 million Kickstarter success story, takes dungeon-crawling board games in an entirely new direction. Right now, there's a great saving on this innovative successor to one of the best board games around.

In checking for deals on board games by publishers affected by the rising China-US tariff crisis yesterday, I spotted Frosthaven down to $219.95 at Amazon. That's a darn sight cheaper than it started off at, with prices originating at around $300. It's seen some discounts since then with it being around $200 for a lot of 2025, but we're very likely to see this one – along with many others – shoot up in price once US stocks run out and Cephalofair has to start importing from China again.

Sadly for the UK folk, there's no actual discount available right now. Then again, those across the pond aren't so badly impacted by the increasing tariffs, so the £184.99 Amazon pricing doesn't look so awful if you look at it like that.

Frosthaven | $250 $219.95 at Amazon

Save $30.05 - A massive, cooperative board game with a big focus on story and combat, this Gloomhaven successor is set on the edge of civilization and usually weighs in at a much higher price. It's not likely to be cheap to import from China, either, so even though we're not looking at a record low price, I suspect the cost will go up shortly.



Buy it if:

✅ You love combat games

✅ You love RPGs



Don't buy it if:

❌ You were intimidated by Gloomhaven



Price check:

💲Miniature Market | $250 UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £184.99

Should I buy Frosthaven?

(Image credit: Cephalofair Games)

From its well-received predecessor, the dungeon-crawling board game Gloomhaven, a few things have changed. Not least: the sheer amount of content. This game goes big, and is likely to cause some serious palpitations for anyone who already felt intimidated by the size of Gloomhaven. But more content means space for a broader narrative, expanded scenarios that offer much more challenging encounters, as well as what many consider to be a more memorable (less "murder everything") narrative.

Overall the game is a lot more polished than Gloomhaven, with added mechanics for improving your Outpost. These let you expand and change the world around you between missions, though it can take a little longer to get through this segment than it did in the equivalent Gloomhaven phase. The rebuilding focus means if city building isn't for you, it's probably not going to be up your street.

As for classes, a lot of players seem to feel they're a little more versatile than those in Gloomhaven. That means you are a little less restricted in your play style, but then that's always going to come at the expense of specialisation.

This is a board game that's made enough of an impression to have a video game made of it, so there's that too.

Not feeling this discount? You can check out other board game deals via our dedicated page or through our bargain-hunting software below.