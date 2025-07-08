These are the biggest Prime Day board game deals you need to know about, according to a lifelong collector

Folks normally make a fuss about tech discounts or Amazon gadgets when Prime Day rolls around, but board games enjoy just as many bargains. And I'm not just talking "oh, that's nice." You can get some record low prices alongside 60% or more off some all-time classics.

To that end, and to save you faff, I've rounded up the most tempting board game discounts I've found at Amazon for Prime Day. If you ask me and our team of tabletop writers, these 12 games should be in every collection.

I'd like to think that I should know. I've reviewed the best board games for well over six years now, and have been rolling dice in my spare time for a lot longer than that - since I was around knee-height, to be precise. As a result, I've put all that experience to good use by selecting a handful of the steepest price cuts from this year's Prime Day board game deals on titles I'm always recommending to friends, family, and colleagues.

Cheapest ever price Codenames | $24.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This clever word-association game has become a party must-have, and honestly, I can see why. As noted in our Codenames review, it's the "ultimate pick-up-and-play party game" that doesn't get boring thanks to a wealth of options to work through. The average price is around $19, so you're getting excellent value for money in this year's Prime Day deals.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a quick but engaging party game

✅ You love team games



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't do well thinking on your feet



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $19.94



UK price:

⭐ £19.95 £16.75 at Zatu

Jaipur | $24.99 $18.49 at Amazon

Save $6 - The average cost of this compelling head-to-head game is much closer to MSRP, so any discount is worthy of attention. If you're trying to find the perfect travel game for two, I'd always recommend this one (like I say in my Jaipur review).



Buy it if:

✅ You want a good head-to-head game

✅ You'd like a travel game



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer to play with more people



UK price:

⭐ £19.99 £15.49 at Zatu

Traitors Aboard | $24.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Save $6 - I adore hidden role games, so the fact that this one mixes together some of my favorites in a fast-paced, accessible combo that you can explain and be playing in a couple minutes flat makes it a new favorite. This isn't a record low price, but it is better than the average cost. I highly recommended this one in my recent travel games roundup, so have no issue singing its praises again.



Buy it if:

✅ You love hidden role games

✅ You want something accessible and quick



Don't buy it if:

❌ You hate deception games



UK price:

⭐ £19.99 £16.89 at Zatu

Cheapest ever price Azul | $31.99 $19.49 at Amazon

Save $12 - As our four-and-a-half-star Azul review points out, this is one of those incredibly moreish games that'll have you aching to play just another round. With that in mind, a 39% saving as part of Prime Day is the perfect excuse to try it. The average cost for it is around $31, so you'd be hard-pressed to find a better discount.



Buy it if:

✅ You adore puzzle games

✅ You value replayability



Don't buy it if:

❌ You aren't ready for a new obsession



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $34.97



UK price:

⭐ £39.99 £31.99 at Magic Madhouse

Ticket to Ride | $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - This is one of those 'gateway' games that welcomes countless people into the tabletop world, and for my money (as our Ticket to Ride review explains), it deserves to be in every collection. Considering how it's normally closer to $42, this is a fantastic offer with 50% off as well.



Buy it if:

✅ You'd like a family game

✅ You want something simple



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're waiting for the new edition



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $43.97



UK price:

⭐ £44.99 £23.72 at Amazon

Pandemic | $44.99 $31.49 at Amazon

Save $12 - Seeing as this essential co-op game is normally closer to $35, getting a 30% price cut is pretty good going this Prime Day. Of all the board games in my collection, this is the one that really taught me what the industry could be... hence our five-star Pandemic review.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a gripping team game

✅ You enjoy tense strategy



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't like high-stakes games



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $34.78



UK price:

⭐ £39.99 £31.99 at Zatu

Mysterium | $43.99 $29.97 at Walmart

Save $14 - OK, I know this is from Walmart rather than Amazon. But it's the best deal I can find, and trounces Amazon's own offer. This ghost-themed team game is one of the most unique in the medium (haha) because one of the players must help solve their own murder using abstract art on cards to provide clues. Mysterium is normally $43 on average, making this a stone-cold bargain.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a unique co-op game

✅ You like cerebral games



Don't buy it if:

❌ You aren't a fan of 'thinky' games



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $32.99



UK price:

⭐ £39.99 £27.99 at Zatu

Cheapest ever price Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nubar | $120 $40.89 at Amazon

Save $79 - Even though Amazon is claiming the 'was' price is something like $43, that simply isn't true; the MSRP of this one is actually $120, and the record low price is listed as $49.99. Previous lows were north of $60, so one of my all-time favorite team games being slashed to $40-something is cause for celebration. I adore the way it blends together ideas from many of my favorite board game mechanics from Pandemic to Horrified, as noted in my writeup from a couple years back.



Buy it if:

✅ You think you could run Jurassic Park better

✅ You're looking for a team game



Don't buy it if:

❌ You can't commit to a campaign game



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $49.99



UK price:

⭐ £99.99 £52.24 at Amazon

Cheapest ever price Catan 6th Edition | $49.99 $41.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - It might not seem like much of a discount, but this brand-new edition of Catan has never been cheaper than it is now as part of Prime Day. As mentioned in our Catan review, this is a modern classic.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to advance beyond Monopoly and Clue

✅ You're looking for an intro to modern board gaming



Don't buy it if:

❌ You didn't like older editions



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $43.97 (5th Edition)



UK price:

⭐ £49.99 £37.85 at Zatu

Cheapest ever price Everdell | $75 $49 at Amazon

Save $26 - If you've been in the board game industry for a while, Everdell is likely to keep being mentioned... particularly with regard to how good it is. This thoughtful worker-placement game is now enjoying a massive 35% price cut, taking it far below the $70 average cost.



Buy it if:

✅ You like worker placement games

✅ Stories like Redwall are your jam



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer something more realistic



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $81.20



UK price:

⭐ £74.99 £54.95 at Zatu

Nemesis | $149.99 $112.49 at Amazon

Save $37 - Like we say in our Nemesis review, this is by far one of the most compelling horror board games out there right now. In fact, one of our regular contributors, Ian Stokes, swears by it. That's why an offer bringing it way below the average cost of between $122 and $125 is rather tempting.



Buy it if:

✅ You adore horror games

✅ Alien is a favorite of yours



Don't buy it if:

❌ You aren't a fan of spooky games



Price check:

💲 Miniature Market | $119.99



UK price:

⭐ £125 £99.95 at Magic Madhouse

Twilight Imperium | $164.99 $123.49 at Amazon

Save $41 - Even though it's not a record low price, this 25% reduction on the sci-fi epic is still incredibly good value on the whole. The batting average is above $150, and considering how this is widely considered one of the best classic board games (a sentiment our Twilight Imperium review agrees with), that's still solid bang for buck.



Buy it if:

✅ You want grand, sweeping sci-fi

✅ Negotiation games are your jam



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't want a 4hr+ game



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $159.99



UK price:

⭐ £164.99 £134.59 at Zatu

