These are the biggest Prime Day board game deals you need to know about, according to a lifelong collector
Folks normally make a fuss about tech discounts or Amazon gadgets when Prime Day rolls around, but board games enjoy just as many bargains. And I'm not just talking "oh, that's nice." You can get some record low prices alongside 60% or more off some all-time classics.
To that end, and to save you faff, I've rounded up the most tempting board game discounts I've found at Amazon for Prime Day. If you ask me and our team of tabletop writers, these 12 games should be in every collection.
I'd like to think that I should know. I've reviewed the best board games for well over six years now, and have been rolling dice in my spare time for a lot longer than that - since I was around knee-height, to be precise. As a result, I've put all that experience to good use by selecting a handful of the steepest price cuts from this year's Prime Day board game deals on titles I'm always recommending to friends, family, and colleagues.
Codenames | $24.99 $14.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - This clever word-association game has become a party must-have, and honestly, I can see why. As noted in our Codenames review, it's the "ultimate pick-up-and-play party game" that doesn't get boring thanks to a wealth of options to work through. The average price is around $19, so you're getting excellent value for money in this year's Prime Day deals.
Jaipur | $24.99 $18.49 at Amazon
Save $6 - The average cost of this compelling head-to-head game is much closer to MSRP, so any discount is worthy of attention. If you're trying to find the perfect travel game for two, I'd always recommend this one (like I say in my Jaipur review).
Traitors Aboard | $24.99 $18.99 at Amazon
Save $6 - I adore hidden role games, so the fact that this one mixes together some of my favorites in a fast-paced, accessible combo that you can explain and be playing in a couple minutes flat makes it a new favorite. This isn't a record low price, but it is better than the average cost. I highly recommended this one in my recent travel games roundup, so have no issue singing its praises again.
Azul | $31.99 $19.49 at Amazon
Save $12 - As our four-and-a-half-star Azul review points out, this is one of those incredibly moreish games that'll have you aching to play just another round. With that in mind, a 39% saving as part of Prime Day is the perfect excuse to try it. The average cost for it is around $31, so you'd be hard-pressed to find a better discount.
Ticket to Ride | $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Save $25 - This is one of those 'gateway' games that welcomes countless people into the tabletop world, and for my money (as our Ticket to Ride review explains), it deserves to be in every collection. Considering how it's normally closer to $42, this is a fantastic offer with 50% off as well.
Pandemic | $44.99 $31.49 at Amazon
Save $12 - Seeing as this essential co-op game is normally closer to $35, getting a 30% price cut is pretty good going this Prime Day. Of all the board games in my collection, this is the one that really taught me what the industry could be... hence our five-star Pandemic review.
Mysterium | $43.99 $29.97 at Walmart
Save $14 - OK, I know this is from Walmart rather than Amazon. But it's the best deal I can find, and trounces Amazon's own offer. This ghost-themed team game is one of the most unique in the medium (haha) because one of the players must help solve their own murder using abstract art on cards to provide clues. Mysterium is normally $43 on average, making this a stone-cold bargain.
Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nubar | $120 $40.89 at Amazon
Save $79 - Even though Amazon is claiming the 'was' price is something like $43, that simply isn't true; the MSRP of this one is actually $120, and the record low price is listed as $49.99. Previous lows were north of $60, so one of my all-time favorite team games being slashed to $40-something is cause for celebration. I adore the way it blends together ideas from many of my favorite board game mechanics from Pandemic to Horrified, as noted in my writeup from a couple years back.
Catan 6th Edition | $49.99 $41.99 at Amazon
Save $8 - It might not seem like much of a discount, but this brand-new edition of Catan has never been cheaper than it is now as part of Prime Day. As mentioned in our Catan review, this is a modern classic.
Everdell | $75 $49 at Amazon
Save $26 - If you've been in the board game industry for a while, Everdell is likely to keep being mentioned... particularly with regard to how good it is. This thoughtful worker-placement game is now enjoying a massive 35% price cut, taking it far below the $70 average cost.
Nemesis | $149.99 $112.49 at Amazon
Save $37 - Like we say in our Nemesis review, this is by far one of the most compelling horror board games out there right now. In fact, one of our regular contributors, Ian Stokes, swears by it. That's why an offer bringing it way below the average cost of between $122 and $125 is rather tempting.
Twilight Imperium | $164.99 $123.49 at Amazon
Save $41 - Even though it's not a record low price, this 25% reduction on the sci-fi epic is still incredibly good value on the whole. The batting average is above $150, and considering how this is widely considered one of the best classic board games (a sentiment our Twilight Imperium review agrees with), that's still solid bang for buck.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, and now manage GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage.
