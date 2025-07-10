I'm fed up of hyper-expensive board games, luckily 15 of my must-haves are under $25 this Prime Day

Considering how it's my job to talk about board games all the live-long day, it's no surprise that I think they're neat. But that isn't to say I don't recognize how cripplingly expensive they can be. Luckily, Prime Day seems to have come to our rescue.

You can currently get an impressive selection of board games - from party classics to travel-friendly options - for $25 or less as part of Amazon's annual mega-sale. Actually, I've been able to round up 15 of 'em for you here... and plenty of these Prime Day discounts are titles I love.

The superb Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil is just $12.99 at Amazon instead of $30, for example, knocking it down to less than half price. At the other end of the scale, my party go-to Codenames has tumbled from $25 to $14.99 at Amazon. Not bad for what many see as a modern classic, and one of the best board games overall.

Cheapest ever price Monopoly Go | $19 $9.65 at Walmart

Save $9 - We'll start with an example of why you should exclusively focus on Amazon for Prime Day. Yes, I know, that seems counterintuitive. But rival retailers offer competing discounts, and this is a doozy. If you're a fan of Monopoly but would rather have a version you can easily take with you on the go, don't miss this half price offer.



Buy it if:

✅ You want something portable

✅ You want a quick, accessible game



Don't buy it if:

❌ Monopoly isn't for you



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $10.75



UK price:

⭐ £19.99 £10.44 at Amazon

Jabba's Palace: A Love Letter Game | $14.99 $10.99 at Amazon

Save $3 - Got a Star Wars fan in the house? This spin on the classic Love Letters game should suit them well. It's a great travel game that's easy to transport, and its blend of deception and outsmarting your opponent is more compelling than you might think.



Buy it if:

✅ You're looking for a gift

✅ You want a travel game



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer classic Love Letter



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $14.99



UK price:

⭐ £16.99 £13.59 at Zatu

Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil | $29.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - The Villainous series is one of my favorites in all of board gaming, and this is the best introduction to it. Want a deeper strategy game? This is it. Seeing as it's normally $26ish, getting such a massive discount is an opportunity too good to miss.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a strategy game

✅ You adore Disney movies



Don't buy it if:

❌ You have original Villainous



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $21.66



UK price:

⭐ £29.99 £17.49 at Zatu

Cheapest ever price Codenames | $24.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - So far as party essentials go, it doesn't get much better than this. Like we pointed out in our Codenames review, this is a modern classic that's supremely pick-up-and-play. It's more commonly priced at $19, so that $10 cut is a bargain.



Buy it if:

✅ You want something everyone can play

✅ You want something you can keep coming back to



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't like having to think on your feet



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $19.94



UK price:

⭐ £19.95 £16.75 at Zatu

Skull | $19.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - I jumped on the Skull bandwagon a little late, and honestly, I'm gutted I missed out for so long. This easy-going bluffing game is a great warm-up for games night, and can get everyone in the mood for gaming without overly taxing them. It's a solid party option too, be that with friends or family.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a game that's quick to set up and play

✅ You don't want anything too confusing



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something with more depth



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $14.99



UK price:

⭐ £18.99 £15.69 at Zatu

Here to Slay | $19.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - I wasn't sure what to think of this quirky card game when I first tried it a year or so ago, but I was quickly sold after a round or two. You've got to slay monsters or build up a full party before your rivals in Here to Slay, and it gets surprisingly competitive. Seeing as the average price is $20, a $5 discount isn't bad.



Buy it if:

✅ You want something more competitive

✅ You like a cute vibe



Don't buy it if:

❌ Your friends/family get too competitive



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $24.99



UK price:

⭐ £19.99 £16.91 at Amazon

Monkey Palace | $39.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - This ended up being an incredibly pleasant surprise when we came to make our Monkey Palace review, as it's surprisingly good for families, kids, and the young at heart alike. The last record low price was around $10 more than this, so Prime Day has done us a solid with the $25 price cut.



Buy it if:

✅ You're buying for kids or family

✅ You're a fan of Lego and board games



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't like building games much



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $29.35



UK price:

⭐ £34.99 £27.99 at Amazon

Herd Mentality | $19.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Save $3 - This wonderful party game is incredibly well-liked by families everywhere, and it's always my go-to when recommending titles that everyone (even folks who don't usually like to play board games) can have fun with. It's currently a few dollars less than normal, so now's a good time to try it.



Buy it if:

✅ You need a game for gamers and non-gamers alike

✅ You want something to break the ice



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer games with more strategy



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $21.95



UK price:

⭐ £20 £16.99 at Zatu

Cheapest ever price Clue | $21.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $4 - The murder mystery game is a true classic, so if you don't have it in your collection at the moment, this modern version is an essential purchase at that price. This version has a special electronic element to reveal the murder suspect, which is a fun addition to the formula.



Buy it if:

✅ You always like the classic game

✅ You want something simple



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something more strategic



Price check:

💲 None (Amazon exclusive)



UK price:

⭐ £24.99 £14.99 at Amazon

Traitors Aboard | $24.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Save $6 - This is probably my favorite game to be added to our collection recently, and it does a fantastic job of combining the best deception games into a quick, accessible package (which is why I chose it for my travel games roundup recently). Being able to grab it for 24% less than usual isn't an opportunity to be miss, if you ask me.



Buy it if:

✅ You enjoy hidden role/deception games

✅ You want something quick and easy



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't like lying



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $18.99



UK price:

⭐ £19.99 £16.89 at Zatu

Splendor | $39.99 $19.19 at Amazon

Save $20 - If you enjoy more abstract games like Azul, Splendor is going to be right up your alley (it's a great choice as a gift for family, too). While this isn't a record low price, it's not far off... and the offer is far better than the batting average of $31, too.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a fan of puzzle games

✅ You want a good head-to-head challenge



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer more lighthearted party games



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $31.99



UK price:

⭐ £29.99 £22.95 at Zatu

Exploding Kittens Party Pack | $29.99 $19.89 at Amazon

Save $10 - Exploding Kittens is one of those wonderfully silly but engaging games that everyone seems to love, so it's always worth having on the shelf. Particularly this party version, which allows you to play with more people.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a very quick, approachable game

✅ You're playing with lots of people



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're happy with the normal version



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $24.97



UK price:

⭐ £24.99 £21.89 at Zatu

Carcassonne | $41.99 $20.15 at Amazon

Save $21 - A game that's always in rotation at my house is Carcassonne, a relaxing puzzler that sees you constructing a medieval map on the tabletop and fighting over landmarks for points. Like we mentioned in our very positive Carcassonne review, it's ideal for families or couples.



Buy it if:

✅ You like chilled-out games

✅ You want something for couples or families



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're looking for complex strategy games



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $31.57



UK price:

⭐ £36.99 £24.79 at Zatu

Azul | $31.99 $20.99 at Amazon

Save $11 - Azul is one of those games that absolutely needs to be in everyone's collection, as our four-and-a-half-star Azul review suggests. It's a really compelling puzzle game with a moreish, competitive edge to keep you coming back for more. The average cost is more commonly $31 or thereabouts, making this Prime Day offer a winner.



Buy it if:

✅ You like more abstract games

✅ You want something very replayable



Don't buy it if:

❌ Puzzle games aren't your jam



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $34.97



UK price:

⭐ £39.99 £31.99 at Magic Madhouse

Ticket to Ride | $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - I'd argue that Ticket to Ride is another essential purchase for all board gamers, and it's probably my favorite family title (check our Ticket to Ride review for more on that). Although this isn't a record low price, it's normally closer to $42 and you're saving a whopping 50% in total.



Buy it if:

✅ You're looking for family games

✅ You're relatively new to board gaming



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer to wait for the new edition



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $43.97



UK price:

⭐ £44.99 £23.72 at Amazon

