Save 50% on almost 400 Star Wars Unlimited cards at Amazon in this ridiculous Prime Day deal

If you're hoping to create some new Star Wars Unlimited decks or boost your existing collection, listen up; Amazon's currently halving the price of the Twilight of the Republic booster box.

Discounted as part of the retailer's Prime Day sales event, this collection of 24 boosters (each containing 16 cards) has been slashed from nearly $120 to just $58.98 at Amazon. It's rare to see Star Wars Unlimited booster boxes enjoy such massive price cuts, which means it's unclear how long the offer will last. So that's how our savings die: with thunderous applause...

It's not the only Star Wars Unlimited product being smacked with the discount hammer either. Bundled up with this year's Prime Day board game deals are reductions on a few starter sets, in case you're new to all this. To begin with, the Twilight of the Republic Two-Player Starter is just $25.99 at Amazon instead of $34.99. Meanwhile, the Shadows of the Galaxy Two-Player Starter has taken a tumble to $21.97 at Amazon rather than $35. Last but by no means least, scruffy lookin' nerf herders need look no further than the Han Solo Spotlight Deck for $21.10 at Amazon, down from $25.

Twilight of the Republic Booster Box | $119.76 $58.98 at Amazon

Save 50% - I've rarely seen Unlimited booster boxes get such a big price cut, and the average cost for this particular one is anywhere between $65 and $70. As such, it's an enviable deal for Prime Day.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to build up your decks

✅ You like the Clone Wars era



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer the original trilogy/sequels



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $58.98



UK price:

⭐ £119.76 £59.88 at Firestorm Games

Twilight of the Republic Two-Player Starter | $34.99 $25.92 at Walmart

Save 26% - If you're relatively new to Star Wars Unlimited, you can grab the two-player starter set themed around the Clone Wars for a whole lot less than the going average of $29.



Buy it if:

✅ You're new to Star Wars Unlimited

✅ You'd like to learn with a friend/family member



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're an experienced player



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $25.99



UK price:

⭐ £34.99 £27.59 at Amazon

As a Clone Wars fan, I was always drawn to the Twilight of the Republic wave; it honors many of the characters I've grown to love, from Captain Rex to Asajj Ventress. With the massive booster box, you have a very good chance of picking up your favorites. It's also the best value in terms of bang for buck; you're getting the max amount of cards for your money, so even though it's more upfront, it's a fraction of what these boosters should cost.

As for the Two-Player Starter, the decks inside are incredibly thematic and should delight any prequel-enjoyer. They'll help you learn the ropes thanks to being fairly straightforward too, so don't worry about getting lost amongst complex terms or mechanics.

