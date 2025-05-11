Xbox is giving away $214 worth of its PC games for just $10, including a Metroidvania banger and the best game from Marvel's Spider-Man devs
There, I said it
A new Humble Bundle is giving away roughly $214/£161 worth of games published by Xbox Games Studios for just $10/£8 - and it includes some absolute, sometimes overlooked, bangers.
The Xbox Game Studios bundle throws in old-school CRPG Wasteland 3, tense crime drama As Dusk Falls, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, Tim Schafer's return to point-and-click adventure games Broken Age, the surprisingly hilarious Battletoads reboot, and an unofficial (for legal reasons) part of the Remedy Connected Universe: the time-glitching Quantum Break.
But, for my money, there's really two highlights that make this bundle a deal you shouldn't miss out on. First, there's Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the jaw-droppingly gorgeous metroidvania sequel with some of the slickest platforming in the entire genre and an overhauled, really fun combat system to boot. No wonder it's got 96% positive user reviews on Steam.
Then there's Sunset Overdrive, the overlooked open-world game that developer Insomniac made just before swinging into Marvel's Spider-Man. And, not to compare apples and oranges, but the studio really should've had their breakout hit here. Sunset Overdrive gives you all the outlandish, explosive weapons the team mastered in Ratchet & Clank, but unleashes them into an urban jungle gym where you're bouncing off cars, grinding on telephone lines, and wall-running across skyscrapers - it's essentially an open-world platformer that doesn't keep its foot off the gas for a single second.
You can get all eight games on Humble Bundle for the next 12 days.
And each sale supports charity Gameheads, which describes itself as a "tech training program that uses video game design, development and DevOps to create diverse talent and bold new voices, train youth of color for the tech eco-system, and prepare them for college, career and civic life."
