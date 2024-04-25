10 years after its debut, one of the best sports anime is ready for its finale in new movie trailer

Can an anime about volleyball make you cry? The new trailer for Haikyu movie The Dumpster Battle is about to test that theory.

It’s been a long, long road to get here. 10 years after Hinata first spiked a ball in anger, he’s about to meet his friendly rival Kenma on the court in an official match for the first (and likely last) time as their schools Karasuno and Nekoma face off.

"I’d like to play a game with you that’s not a practice game," Kenma says in a flashback to a previous episode of Haikyu. "A game where it’s immediately ‘game over’ if you lose."

From there, the trailer previews the high-stakes Nationals matchup between the two teams – including one moment where the usually shy and reserved Kenma flicks a switch and seemingly turns ultra-competitive.

Haikyu is set to come to a close with The Dumpster Battle and – at least according to the initial announcement last year – one more movie.

The series ran for four seasons from 2014 and 2020 and saw Hinata joined by his volleyball squadmates, including the prodigious, spiky talent Kageyama, captain Daichi, and the ball of energy that is libero Nishinoya.

All told, Haikyu continues what has already been a killer year for anime. The likes of Delicious in Dungeon and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End have staked a claim to be 2024’s best anime, while the likes of Demon Slayer season 4 and potentially One-Punch Man season 3 are still to come.

Haikyu The Dumpster Battle hits cinemas on May 31.

For more, check out the biggest new anime coming your way later this year.