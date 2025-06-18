Death Stranding anime movie confirms writer, who is excited to bring "new stories" to Hideo Kojima's "fertile, mind-bending universe"

The Death Stranding anime movie now has a confirmed writer – and it will be an original tale set in the game's universe.

Kojima Productions and Line Mileage announced the news (via Animation Magazine), with Raised by Wolves's Aaron Guzikowski set to write the movie. It will be an adult feature length film, and it's in active development.

"I love the world of Death Stranding, it's so creatively freeing, so beautifully dark and yet hopeful; I'm so excited and honored that Hideo Kojima, whose work I've long admired, has invited me to dwell within his creation, to birth new stories into this fertile, mind-bending universe," Guzikowski said. "Drawing and animation have always been near and dear to my heart, so to finally get to play in this space is a dream come true."

This isn't the only Death Stranding film in the works, either, with a live-action adaptation on the way from A24.

"I am also currently working with A24 on a live-action film adaptation of DEATH STRANDING," Kojima told Vogue Japan in May (translation via IGN). "When it comes to film adaptations of games, there have been recent films like The Last of Us that keep the plot of the original intact, and films like The Super Mario Bros. Movie that are more like a service to game fans. Each of these works has its own merits, but as a film lover, I want to pursue expression as a film. I am aiming to make DEATH STRANDING in a way that can only be done as a film, and that will win awards at the Cannes Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival. In fact, we are also currently working on an anime adaptation."

The anime adaptation in question appears to be the film being penned by Guzikowski. It's not clear when either film will be released just yet.

In the meantime, check out our guide to this year's most exciting upcoming movies for everything left to come in 2025, or see everything we know about Death Stranding 2 in our guide through the link.