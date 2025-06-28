The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle trailer is here and it's epic in every sense of the word

The first full trailer for Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is here and, as you might expect from one of the best anime around, it's full of breathless action as the shonen creeps towards its grand finale.

Jam-packed with slow-motion, heart-pounding, eye-watering wonder the brand new preview does the job of getting fans hyped up for an epic bit of viewing thanks to some incredible animation. Hashira and company look to be facing all manner of dangers, while giving us a glimpse at the first showdown between Insect Hashira Shinobu and the Upper Rank Two Demon Doma, as well as the scrap between Zenitsu and Kaigaku. Then there's what feels like the main event of Tanjiro vs Akaza, the Upper Rank Three Demon teased just a little in the latest preview.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle | MAIN TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

Infinity Castle follows on directly from Demon Slayer's 'Hashira Training' arc. There, Tanjiro underwent a series of grueling exercises and regimes under the watchful guidance of the elite demon-slaying Hashira.

At its end, however, the group were ambushed and drawn into the titular Infinity Castle, the HQ for villain Muzan Kibutsuji and his motley crew of fearsome 'Upper Rank' demons.

Infinity Castle will be the first of a trilogy of movies, with each adapting the manga arc of the same name and bringing the story to a close.

The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie will release in US and UK cinemas on September 12.

It kicks off a fantastic fall season for new anime, with Chainsaw Man's movie, My Hero Academia's final season, and One-Punch Man season 3 all on the way.

Relive Tanjiro and company's greatest adventures with our complete guide on how to watch Demon Slayer in order.