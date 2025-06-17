Demon Slayer Infinity Castle's marketing makes no sense but we love it anyway: a 28,000 square-meter Tanjiro rice field that might have broken a Guinness World Record

There are marketing campaigns and then there are marketing campaigns. In celebration of the upcoming Japanese release of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, a 28,000 square-meter rice field shaped to look like Tanjiro has been unveiled – and it might just have broken a world record.

As you can see below, Gyoda city in the Saitama prefecture has put together a paddy rice field that resembles the Demon Slayer protagonist in full flow, complete with the iconic scar on his forehead.

Gyoda is on track to beat their own (hyper-specific) Guinness World Record, too. Back in 2015, they created the 'largest rice paddy artwork' to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the iconic Dragon Quest JRPG series. That attempt reached just over 27,000 square meters, with the 2025 Demon Slayer display potentially besting it.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is set to be a trilogy of movies bringing the anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge's acclaimed manga. In it, Tanjiro and his Hashira allies have been drawn into the titular Infinity Castle, home to a legion of 'Upper Rank' demons and their fearsome leader, Muzan Kitsubushi, the demon responsible for the death of Tanjiro's family.

Unfortunately for fans in the west, you'll have to wait a little longer to watch Demon Slayer Infinity Castle in cinemas. It's set to release in Japan on July 18, with its release in other regions being staggered between August and September. The US and UK release is slated for September 12.

For more, check out our picks for the best anime around. Still playing catch up before Infinity Castle? You'll need our guide on how to watch Demon Slayer in order.