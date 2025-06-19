A fan favorite Demon Slayer character returns in an original Infinity Castle short all about cinema's hot button topic: theater etiquette

The west may have to hold firm for a few more months, but Japan is just weeks away from the highly anticipated release of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle.

To mark the occasion, anime studio Ufotable has put together a brief short all about staying quiet in theaters.

Designed to screen before Japanese showings of Infinity Castle, the vignette sees Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui and his many wives acting boisterously in the cheap seats. There's even a brief tease of the full version, which you can see below.

劇場版「鬼滅の刃」無限城編 第一章 × TOHOシネマズ コラボマナー講座／告知映像 - YouTube Watch On

No word yet on whether it will play before screenings in the US, however. Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is released in the US and UK on September 12 – and it is set to bring Tanjiro's demon-hunting vendetta to a close in an epic movie trilogy as our hero and his Hashira allies confront the Upper Rank demons in their Infinity Castle headquarters. It will also serve as an adaptation of the Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown arcs from Koyoharu Gotouge's manga, which came to an end back in 2020.

Somehow, this isn't even Demon Slayer's most eye-catching promotion this week. In conjunction with Gyoda City, a Guinness World Record for largest paddy rice field has been broken with a rice display shaped like Tanjiro.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle will also kick off one of the most exciting new anime fall seasons in years, with a Chainsaw Man movie, My Hero Academia's final season, and One-Punch Man season 3.

