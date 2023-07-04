Terraria "still sells like hot cakes," and that's why its devs can't move on

Terraria designer and developer Andrew Spinks says that it's hard to start development on a new project, because people are still buying the game in their droves.

"After 12 years the game still sells like hot cakes," Spinks wrote on Twitter (he has since deactivated his Twitter account). "There is so much demand it makes it hard to move on."

Terraria’s upcoming 1.4.5 update will be the game's latest major patch since 2020 and is set to include crossover content with rogue-like Metroidvania Dead Cells . Developer Re-Logic calls 1.4.5 the sixth final update, a running gag on the repeated updates it's made to Terraria since the release of 1.4.0 in 2020 - which was meant to act as a send-off to the game.

Speaking to PC Gamer , Re-Logic head of business strategy Ted Murphy explains that the game’s final update was actually meant to be 1.3, which came out in 2015. Since then, Re-Logic has continued to add more content to Terraria because, well, people keep buying and playing it.

Terraria has been hugely successful since it was released. By 2021, it'd sold over 35 million copies , and last year it became the first indie game to hit one million positive reviews on Steam . Could 1.4.5 be Terraria’s final "final update"? Only time will tell, but based on past form, it doesn't seem likely.