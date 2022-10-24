Indie gem Terraria is the first game to surpass 1 million positive reviews on Steam

When it comes to Steam reviews, Terraria is well and truly smashing it.

The delightful two-dimensional sandbox adventure that is Terraria celebrated its eleventh birthday earlier this year, and it continues to garner glowing reviews from Steam players. So popular is its blend of digging, battling, and exploring, in fact, that it's managed to surpass 1 million positive reviews on Valve's platform, the first game ever to do so.

As revealed by Terraria on Twitter, on October 21, the indie had amassed a whooping 1,005,667 positive reviews compared to just 22,122 negative ones. Players continue to lavish praise on the game, as at the time of writing, it's sitting proudly on 1,007,896 favourable reviews equating to an "overwhelmingly positive" overall rating of 97%.

Terraria is the first Steam game to get 1M Positive Reviews https://t.co/4USC1eJTU8 pic.twitter.com/LhE5yt48xyOctober 21, 2022 See more

Taking a closer look at the Terraria reviews on Steam, one fan (opens in new tab) describes it as "One of the greatest games I've ever played," adding, "2,300 hours in and I still am nowhere near sick of it ". Another (opens in new tab) admires its variety and the option to play with others, saying, "This game literally has everything. Fun to play, tons of things to do, bosses to kill, ofc it has multiplayer so you can enjoy everything with friends."

A major reason for Terraria's enduring popularity, and what makes it possibly the best-reviewed Steam game ever, is the support developer Re-Logic continues to give the indie all these years after launch. Earlier this year, it released an update which optimized the game for Steam Deck, and just last month, it launched the Labour of Love update, leaving fans smitten with the building possibilities.

According to Re-Logic this will be its last update before work starts on its next game. But not all fans are convinced they'll be leaving Terraria behind any time soon. "I had a lot of great memories with this game," says one reviewer (opens in new tab). "Don't trust them when they announce the last update. There will be more."

