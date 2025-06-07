"This is completely insane. I didn't even think that was possible?": Minami Lane dev stunned to see his new cute $5 Steam game gather over 1,000 flawless reviews

The developer of adorable management game Minami Lane recently released an equally adorable bug collect-a-thon that's gathered flawless reviews, literally.

You might already recognize the name Minami Lane - it was a pretty big hit last year on account of its warm art style, condensed management, and cozy vibes set on a single, miniature street. Co-developers 'Doot' and 'Zakku' on Steam put out their follow-up project, Kabuto Park, last month and the response has been just as strong.

"This is completely insane," Doot tweeted last week alongside a screenshot of the game's 590 reviews, 100% of which were positive. "I didn't even think that was possible? OVERWHELMINGLY POSITIVE with 100% POSITIVE REVIEWS?!"

🎊🏅 Overwhelmingly Positive 🏅🎊This is completely insane. I didn't even think that was possible?OVERWHELMINGLY POSITIVE with 100% POSITIVE REVIEWS?! pic.twitter.com/0xzkPssZhMMay 31, 2025

I've personally never seen a game with 100% positive reviews on the platform because, well, you know, it's hard to please every single person. Taste is subjective. Heck, at the time of writing, those perfect reviews fell ever so slightly: Kabuto Park now has well over 1,000 reviews and 99% of them give it the thumbs up. The game being able to gather 100% Overwhelmingly Positive is sort of an unbelievable feat in the first place.

"With Kabuto Park, I wanted to do something quite personal," Doot continued. "Every game you make is like putting a part of yourself out there, it's terrifying but so rewarding when people react as you do. I cried several time since release and feel like I'm about to do it again rn."

"Catch the cutest bugs, train them and win the Summer Beetle Battles Championship in this tiny bug collection game," the Steam blurb explains. "Upgrade your equipment to find rarer, stronger and shinier little friends." It's essentially Pokemon as a cute side-scroller, but this time you're making bugs fight, which I won't question the ethics of here.

