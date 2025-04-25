"Speechless": Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the first game from a studio filled with ex-Ubisoft devs, is officially the best-rated game of 2025

Our Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 review is overflowing with praise for developer Sandfall Interactive's turn-based RPG, and it seems that so is everyone else. The scores have settled, Expedition 33 is now the best-rated game on Metacritic and Opencritic for 2025, and nobody is more surprised than the developers themselves.

"Speechless," Sandfall said of the news on Twitter . "So many incredible games have been released this year. Thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

François Meurisse of publisher Kepler Interactive, sharing a screenshot of 2025's review rankings, added : "what's happening are you crazy".

Technically speaking, both Expedition 33 and Blue Prince have a score of 92 on Metacritic . However, because the former has more total reviews, it ranks higher in the end.

Opencritic , meanwhile, tabulates scores slightly differently (Blue Prince is ranked fourth at an 89 over there) and puts Expedition 33 a full point ahead of Split Fiction and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, which are tied for second place according to its data.

This milestone was paired with the news that Expedition 33 has already sold 500,000 copies . It's currently the third-best-selling game on Steam, where it has over 5,000 94% positive reviews after one day, and is still enjoying the throne of Steam's front page banner. At its current pace, we can reasonably estimate that it's on track to sell a few million copies.

By every metric imaginable, Expedition 33 is a massive success. Developed by a team of just over 30 staff, largely assembled from ex-Ubisoft developers likely more accustomed to different genres and workflows – the Ubisoft game closest to Expedition 33 is probably Child of Light, and it's an anomaly in the studio's stable – it also joins Blue Prince as one of the most impressive debuts of the year.

