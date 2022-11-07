Terraria 1.4.5 will be the game's sixth final update in three years

Developer Re-Logic has announced Terraria 1.4.5, which is set to be the game's sixth major patch since the "final" update back in 2020.

Terraria 1.4.5 "will be coming your way in 2023", as the devs say in the announcement (opens in new tab). "At least part" of the update will include crossover content with Dead Cells, though there's no details on what else to expect. Production will begin in earnest in 2023, after "all of the needed hotfixes for 1.4.4 are completed".

Re-Logic also says 2023 will "hopefully be the year of crossplay... cross your fingers!" The devs have been discussing Terraria crossplay for some time, and that might just get us to final update number seven.

If you're wondering what all these 'final update' gags are about, the Terraria devs released 1.4.0, the Journey's End update, as a sort of send-off for the game back in 2020. It added tons of new content and quality-of-life improvements as a sort of celebration of the game's long history. After a few minor hotfixes, the devs followed up with 1.4.1, alternately called Rounding Out the Journey or Journey's Actual End.

Those extra updates just never stopped happening. Major patches continued adding new content, support for features like Steam Workshop, and more. Now - even though Re-Logic has long since stopped using the words "final update" - fans continue to lovingly guess at how many more last patches Terraria is going to get.

As the devs joke on Twitter (opens in new tab): "We really can't seem to help ourselves".

Jokes about the sequel are just that, but Re-Logic is open to making Terraria 2. Maybe.