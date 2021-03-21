Terraria has sold over 35 million copies across all platforms

Sandbox adventure game Terraria has sold over 35 million copies since it launched a little less than a decade ago.

In an update posted on the game's website, the team announced that it's sold 17.2 million copies on PC, 8.5 million copies on console, and 9.3 million copies on mobile devices. I did the math, and that does indeed clock up to an eyewatering 35 million sales combined across all platforms.

"We remain hard at work on the litany of updates across the board as we press forward into 2021," the company wrote on the game's official forums (thanks, PC Gamer ). "Things are really starting to come together, and we are beyond excited for what the rest of the year has in store. Thanks to your beyond-amazing support - Terraria has reached another units-sold milestone!

"The momentum for Terraria has never been stronger than it is right this moment. When you add that to what is still to come this year with Console Journey's End, Steam Workshop Support, getting to parity content for everyone... and then the possibility of crossplay down the line (we hope!), you could easily say that Journey's End may have arrived, but the journey for Terraria is far from over!"

ICYMI, Terraria is out now on Google Stadia despite that public falling out between Google and Re-Logic boss Andrew Spinks .