Helldivers 2 dev asks players to stop deliberately shooting at soldiers with that sweet blue pre-order bonus armor that's apparently a yogurt salesman uniform

Helldivers 2 players and Super Earth denizens, we have a new order from High Command: stop killing soldiers wearing blue pre-order bonus armor just because you're jealous. It's really not cool, nor is it democratic in the slightest.

For some context, there's a stylish blue suit of armor that was only available as a pre-order bonus and is thus not purchasable to anyone that didn't pre-order the game. In Helldivers canon, the armor is part of a successful marketing campaign promoting a frozen yogurt brand. However, what's not so chill is that some players have started a coordinated effort to intentionally fire at these blue freedom fighters "on site" out of spite.

Well, as if it wasn't clear enough that this is absolutely unhinged, treasonous behavior, we now have official word from the puppet masters at Arrowhead that, yeah, please stop doing that.

"It has come to the attention of Super Earth High Command that official SUMY Corporation Frozen Yoghurt salesmen have been deliberately targeted while on the battlefield," reads a tweet from Arrowhead. "This man is your friend! He fights for your freedom, librrrrrty, and frosty treats!"

Speaking candidly, this right here is precisely where the Helldivers 2 community's weird commitment to the "bit" crosses a line. The folks online villainizing blue armor wearers are doing so while roleplaying as Super Earth soldiers - which can be fun! - but when it starts interfering with others' enjoyment of the game, that's when it's gone too far. There were probably a bunch of people who pre-ordered the game specifically for the cosmetics, one of which is now a handicap simply because people are being weird.

Yogurt salesman killers, you're why we can't have nice things.

