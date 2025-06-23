REPO's "weird" new museum map will have "tons" of verticality and laser alarms you'll have to "Mission: Impossible" your way past

REPO's first big update will add a huge new Museum map with loads of vertical exploration as well as security lasers you'll have to dodge like Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible, says developer semiwork.

We learned a few new things about the new REPO update in a new Steam Q&A (thanks, PC Gamer). One question asked the dev team if the new Museum map will have laser alarms, which is something you'd expect to find in a place full of expensive things that people are constantly trying to steal, and thankfully yes, the new map will have those.

"Yep—get ready to Mission: Impossible your way past laser security modules," semiwork replied.

I don't know about you, but I'm psyched for laser alarms. I love how all of the clutter and obstacles layered into REPO's maps make handling precious cargo that much more hazardous and chaotic, and laser alarms should play into that perfectly.

Semiwork also confirmed the new Museum map will have "tons" of verticality, adding, "it's a weird modern museum full of platforming and height changes." Bring on the weirdness. Bring on the chaos.

Although they won't be available in Update 1, Semiwork is also "experimenting" with co-op puzzles and challenge rooms, which again, I'm hopeful will add some additional complexity and challenge into a gameplay loop that admittedly I only find engaging for a couple of rounds at a time.

REPO Update 1 is available in the beta branch right now, and as of early May, was "on the home stretch" to its full launch.

