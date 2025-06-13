REPO devs apologize for teasing cosmetics we'll never get, confirm other cosmetics are actually coming and "old levels will get updated" eventually

There are cosmetics on the way for multiplayer spook-'em-up REPO, but not like the one teased. In an update video, developer semiwork apologized for confusion, stating the team simply likes having fun, and anything shown should be taken with a pinch of salt unless otherwise stated.

A Semibot with glasses, a beard, and a beanie showed up in a prior upload, causing some excitement for ways to customize the playable robots beyond their base color. Costume options are in the offing for rollout, but sadly, the mountaineering hipster costume isn't a legitimate example of what's coming.

"While we will have cosmetics and other customizations added to the game, we want to state clearly that this Semibot does not represent these cosmetics," Pontus Sundström, host and part of semiwork's marketing team, says. "This was simply us having fun, and I'm sorry if that confused some of you. We like to have fun, and stuff like that is something you'll continue to see."

R.E.P.O. BRAINROT SHRUNK MY BRAIN! - YouTube Watch On

He mentions the next update is coming together well, bringing the Museum of Human Art. There'll be all sorts of decorations and minor details to admire in the map, contributing to the underlying lore of REPO and its supernatural world.

But new locations aren't the only priority. Existing maps will get a fresh lick of paint to match the standard of the newer options. "We are keen on updating Switchbroom Academy, McJannek Station and Headman Manor with new, lore-heavy stuff in the environment," Sundström states, though a warning on-screen indicates these additions are coming later down the road, suggesting we won't see them for a while yet.

Moon phases are also coming, but it doesn't sound like they're as close to public consumption just yet. An option in the menu will let you see what phases you're currently in. All in all, there's plenty coming, except stylish wooly hats, at least for now.

