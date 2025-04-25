REPO dev says "there are no plans to make the game free-to-play" because "we don't want to add microtransactions or have cosmetics that you buy"

A bot from REPO points a flashlight and looks at the camera

REPO isn't exactly pricey as it stands, but developer semiwork doesn't have any intention of making the co-op horror hit free-to-play, either. Why? Because the studio doesn't want to add microtransactions.

"There are no plans to make the game free-to-play, as we don't want to add microtransactions or have cosmetics that you buy with real money," semiwork's Pontus Sundström says in a new dev Q&A video. "Things like cosmetics, you'll get for free by just simply playing the game – after buying the game initially, of course."

R.E.P.O. DEVS answer EVEN MORE QUESTIONS!

Currently, REPO is just $10 in Early Access on the Steam store, which isn't exactly a high barrier to entry as it stands. The devs "plan to do a price raise when 1.0 releases," which is supposed to happen after "around 6 to 12 months" in Early Access, but I doubt this is suddenly going to become a $70 or $80 premium title.

Still, given REPO's viral popularity among streamers and in short-form video clips, semiwork could certainly entice a few more players in by going free-to-play. But the studio's devotion to avoid even the most gently predatory monetization tracks that characterize free-to-play gaming is admirable.

And it's not as if the studio is suffering as it stands, as REPO has been a runaway success. The studio recently explained that they pivoted to co-op horror after running out of money since their last game "hadn't been successful enough," and that gamble has clearly been paying off.

